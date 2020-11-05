GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.47 ($33.49).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €30.44 ($35.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -36.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.39.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

