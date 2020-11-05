General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,660,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,734 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $539,368,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,539,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,269,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,624,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,890,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.