Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 7.2%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.44. 207,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 385,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $280.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genesco by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Genesco by 56.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Genesco by 16.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

