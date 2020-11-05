Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

