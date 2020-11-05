Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Gap Up to $374.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $374.00, but opened at $393.00. Georgia Capital shares last traded at $391.00, with a volume of 13,340 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 381.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 413.43.

Georgia Capital Company Profile (LON:CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, late stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in high-multiple businesses, defensive industries – service and consumer. It seeks to invest in Georgia.

