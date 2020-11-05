Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Get Geron alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GERN. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $577.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 125,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 49.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after buying an additional 5,095,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 93.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Geron by 23.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.