GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB) Shares Gap Up to $76.00

GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) (LON:GETB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.00, but opened at $79.50. GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on GetBusy Plc (GETB.L) from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.33.

GetBusy Plc develops and sells software products for electronic document management, communication, and productivity in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud-based document management system and portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, an on premise document management system with a cloud portal designed for medium to large enterprises, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows; and GetBusy, a team and client communication work productivity app.

