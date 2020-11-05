Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

