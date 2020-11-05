Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Receives $202.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 42.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,090,000 after buying an additional 257,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $170.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.21.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

