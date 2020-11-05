Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

