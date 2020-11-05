GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GMS by 136.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GMS by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

