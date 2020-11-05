GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $236.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.57. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $236.20.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

