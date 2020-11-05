Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,235 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Godaddy worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after buying an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after buying an additional 301,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 210,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

