Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of GDEN opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

