Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.40. 438,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 308,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

