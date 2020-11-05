Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Truist began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $525.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,153.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,415 shares of company stock worth $229,050. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Green Plains by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.