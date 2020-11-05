Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $113.20 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.96.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $452,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,517 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

