Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.98. Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 59,422 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44.

Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

