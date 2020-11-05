Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HALO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of HALO opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

