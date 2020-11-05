Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

