Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hammerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

HMSNF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

