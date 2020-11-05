Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hammerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

HMSNF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

