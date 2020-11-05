Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.25-0.30 EPS.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.32.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

