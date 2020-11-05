Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 173,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 215,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 265.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 294,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 81,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 25.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,816 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

