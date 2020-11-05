Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €126.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.35 ($175.70).

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock opened at €132.70 ($156.12) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.50.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

