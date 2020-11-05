Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Up to $31.70

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $33.62. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 3,380 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is a positive change from Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

