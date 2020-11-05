Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Trading 7.8% Higher

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 224,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 198,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $144.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.52.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBIO)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.
