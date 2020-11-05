Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Trading 7.8% Higher

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 224,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 198,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $144.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

