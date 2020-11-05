HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $152.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $131.80 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $118.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

