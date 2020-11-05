Head to Head Analysis: Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) versus Home Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:HWEN)

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bancorp $69.20 million 3.57 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Home Financial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bancorp -9.41% -2.88% -0.44% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Financial Bancorp beats Pioneer Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 22 retail banking offices in Albany, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Warren Counties in New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; debit and prepaid cards; mortgage and personal lines loans; home equity line; and business financing. It serves customers through its main office in Spencer and its branch office in Cloverdale. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

