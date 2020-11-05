Head-To-Head Contrast: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) versus U.S. Aerospace (NYSE:USAE)

U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Aerospace has a beta of 28.66, suggesting that its stock price is 2,766% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Aerospace and Ducommun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Ducommun 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ducommun has a consensus target price of $41.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Ducommun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ducommun is more favorable than U.S. Aerospace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Aerospace and Ducommun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ducommun $721.09 million 0.57 $32.46 million $2.80 12.55

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of U.S. Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Aerospace and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Ducommun 4.31% 10.39% 3.80%

Summary

Ducommun beats U.S. Aerospace on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Aerospace

U.S. Aerospace, Inc. produces and supplies aircraft assemblies, structural components, and engineered and precision machined details. It also supplies structural aircraft parts for military aircraft. The companies offers its products for the United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, and other aircraft manufacturers, aerospace companies, and defense contractors. U.S. Aerospace, Inc. was formerly known as New Century Companies, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Aerospace, Inc. in April 2010. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

