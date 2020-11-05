Head to Head Contrast: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) versus Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.2% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp -1.77% -0.95% -0.07% United Community Banks 23.12% 9.58% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic First Bancorp and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Banks 0 2 4 0 2.67

United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.09 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -39.17 United Community Banks $657.42 million 2.75 $185.72 million $2.38 8.79

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Republic First Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loans products include secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products. The company also offers lockbox services. As of April 29, 2020, it operated 30 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, brokerage and advisory, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 181 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

