Head-To-Head Review: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Teradata alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Teradata and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 5 2 0 2.00 Tyler Technologies 0 5 6 0 2.55

Teradata currently has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 36.73%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $351.30, indicating a potential downside of 13.47%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Teradata has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 6.07% 12.92% 2.00% Tyler Technologies 16.96% 10.05% 7.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradata and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.90 billion 1.11 -$20.00 million $0.59 32.69 Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 15.04 $146.53 million $4.16 97.59

Tyler Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teradata. Teradata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Teradata on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region. It offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. The company's business consulting services include various offerings, such as consulting to help organizations establish an analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable an analytical ecosystem architecture. It serves various industries comprising communications, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation has a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom to support the digital transformation goals of small and medium sized businesses in Germany; and partnership with dotData to create a data science solution The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.