Head to Head Survey: Par Pacific (PARR) vs. Its Rivals

Par Pacific (NYSE: PARR) is one of 269 public companies in the "Crude petroleum & natural gas" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Par Pacific to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific’s rivals have a beta of 2.06, indicating that their average share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Par Pacific and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific Competitors 2727 10006 13560 450 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 108.89%. Given Par Pacific’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $5.40 billion $40.81 million 4.46 Par Pacific Competitors $7.35 billion $355.92 million 5.77

Par Pacific’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -6.89% -11.40% -2.41% Par Pacific Competitors -95.77% 36.61% -0.89%

Summary

Par Pacific rivals beat Par Pacific on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates 124 outlets under the Hele, 76, nomnom, Cenex, and Zip Trip brand names in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, and storage facilities and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves McChord Air Force Base in Washington. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

