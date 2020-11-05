Head-To-Head Survey: Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) versus Omnicell (OTCMKTS:OMCL)

Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) and Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, indicating that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicell has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sector 5 and Omnicell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A Omnicell 5.42% 9.21% 6.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Omnicell shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Omnicell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sector 5 and Omnicell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 5 $390,000.00 4.78 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Omnicell $897.03 million 4.20 $61.34 million $2.19 40.67

Omnicell has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sector 5 and Omnicell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicell 0 2 5 0 2.71

Omnicell has a consensus target price of $93.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Omnicell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicell is more favorable than Sector 5.

Summary

Omnicell beats Sector 5 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems. It also provides point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems used in hospitals and retail pharmacies for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications. In addition, the company provides single dose automation solutions to fill and label for incoming prescriptions; medication blister card packaging and packaging supplies to enhance medication adherence in non-acute care settings; automated systems to help pharmacies in filling its multimed adherence packaging based on individual patient medication orders; and semi-automated filling equipment for the long-term care institutional pharmacy. Further, it offers Omnicell Patient Engagement, a web-based nexus of solutions; and patient communication tools, such as interactive voice response, outbound communications, and mobile app. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

