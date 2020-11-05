Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

HCSG stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

