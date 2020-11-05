Helium Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.82 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Helium has a total market cap of $42.82 million and approximately $547,059.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00005356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002801 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 58,588,951 coins and its circulating supply is 53,896,954 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

