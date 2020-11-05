HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $320,024.16 and approximately $1,697.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

