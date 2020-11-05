HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. HEX has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and $13.96 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00086524 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000795 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00020359 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 164.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00039157 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00008083 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 398,549,221,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,507,313,163 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

