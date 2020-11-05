Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HRC stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

