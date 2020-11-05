Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 775.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $85,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.