Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $93.09 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.75, a P/E/G ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.