Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.79.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.