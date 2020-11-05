Home Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 104.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,001.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

