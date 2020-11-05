Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,001. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.