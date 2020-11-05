HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Up 3.7%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 1,449,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,995,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

