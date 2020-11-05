Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%.

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.68. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

