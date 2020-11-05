Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $18.75 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Humana in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the insurance provider will earn $18.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $496.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Truist raised their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $452.01 on Thursday. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.64 and its 200 day moving average is $399.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

