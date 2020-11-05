Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share.

NYSE HUM opened at $452.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

