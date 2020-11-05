Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Huntsman by 6.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

