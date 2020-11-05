Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.80. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 4,870,425 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53.

In related news, insider Sandy Shaw acquired 164,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

