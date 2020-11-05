Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €10.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.87 ($12.79).

IBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

